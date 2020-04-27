MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We should have a better idea Tuesday on when Governor Kay Ivey plans to reopen the state.

Still these coronavirus lockdowns have not been easy -- but in some ways it has helped people reconnect and fall in love with some of life's simple pleasures.

The slow-down has forced a lot of people outside like never before.

"We're just enjoying the sun, long-boarding -- getting some long-boarding in. You've got to take advantage of weather like this. Can't be cooped up in the house like this," said Emily Kent & Garrison Gilbert.

The pandemic has been no walk in the park.

"We walk here at Langan Park every day," said Roger Geil.

Geil and his beagle Lady -- have seen a lot of new faces lately.

"It's picked up. The traffic has picked up tremendously -- over the past two and a half weeks," said Geil.

The geese aren't complaining, especially not with cousins Victoria and Nevaea McCall feeding them bread. The girls just glad to be out of the house.

"It's been kind of okay. We couldn't really go outside -- but sometimes our aunt takes us to the park, where we can come and feed the ducks -- since we can't go on the playground," said Victoria.

Nothing will test patience like a little fishing.

"It's really relaxing and fun. If you catch anything. Sometimes you do... Sometimes you don't. Right now -- it's kind of slow, but it will pick up," said Theodore Smith, Sr.

Casting his line -- Smith is practicing social distancing -- especially from a gator swimming nearby.

"You gotta treat today to see him -- coming up in here. He's gonna get your bait and they run the fish away," said Smith.

Like any fisherman -- he's optimistic and believes he'll have a good day.

"We are fishing reds, drum, puppy drum. Lee: That's real good eatin? -- Smith: Real good eatin -- just ask Jason -- he'll tell you. Laughs!"

While time may feel like it's standing still -- many are hoping these simple pleasures will stick around -- long after quarantine and stay at home order is lifted.

"I just hope people are able to appreciate being with one another and going out and supporting businesses and eating out. I just hope it lasts for a while and that people just remember what this was like and are able to appreciate each other," said Kent.