MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – There is a new warning from a global health official urging people not to go in for that holiday hug.

Not hugging might be a tough recommendation for some to hear, but the World Health Organization doctor specifically said it is “the brutal reality” in the United States.

“It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the world health organization saying to people, ‘don’t hug each other.’ it’s terrible,” said Dr. Michael Ryan with the World Health Organization.

The comment was made during a press conference on Monday which has since gone viral online.

On our FOX10 News Facebook page one woman wrote “you will not control me and tell me how to live my life...”

Another person wrote, “hugs are the best and I will hug if I want too.”

Downtown on Tuesday not everyone was against it.

“You’re going to hug your favorite people,” said Casey Downing Jr. “You don’t want to get them sick if you might have it you don’t even know it or they might have it and they don’t know it.”

“We’re all in this together,” said Eric Droblyen. “It stinks, a vaccine is on its way. I think we all need to do our part.”

While the message do not hug for the holidays is certain to grab people’s attention, Mobile County Health officials say the directive is still the same.

“I think some maybe some of the messages are starting to change a little bit to try and refresh them and to try and remind people that you can’t hug someone and stay 6 feet from them,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Doctors say it is an important reminder with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths on the rise.

“We’re already seeing the effect of gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday and the effect that it has on our numbers, the effect it had on COVID transmission,” Dr. Murphree said.

The Mobile County Health Department is planning another Know B4U Go testing event on December 19th from 10 to 2 at the MCHD Keeler (Downtown Mobile), Eight Mile, and Semmes locations.