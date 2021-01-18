DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)-- Across Baldwin County hundreds of people who have anxiously awaited a chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may finally have their opportunity starting this week.

“This is a sign of hope for our community. This is a sign of hope that we have been looking for,” said Baldwin EMA Director, Zach Hood.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is hosting the first mass vaccination event in Baldwin County at the Daphne Civic Center over the course of four days.

Vaccination dates at the civic center are as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 19; Thursday, Jan. 21 & Tuesday, Jan. 26; Thursday, Jan. 28.

The night before the very first vaccination clinic, a few people claimed their spots in line just outside of the gates, eagerly and willingly waiting overnight to receive a vaccine in the morning once gates open at 6:30 a.m.

“Gonna wait all night to be first in line. That's the reason I'm here waiting it out because I want the shot that bad,” said Jim Bomar.

ONLY health care workers, first responders and people 75 years or older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Health leaders’ goal is to vaccinate 300 people on each of the first two days.

Vaccinations start at 9:00 a.m. and stop at 3:00 p.m.

Participants will be required to register on site and will be given a time to come back to receive their shot.

A valid I.D. will be needed to prove age or occupation.

Vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.