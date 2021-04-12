Pfizer is asking the FDA to allow adolescents ages 12 to 15 to be inoculated with the company's COVID-19 vaccine

The pharmaceutical giant is asking the federal agency to amend the emergency use authorization, which allowed the vaccine for people ages 16 and up.

Pfizer-Biontech says its latest clinical trials have shown its vaccine to be safe and 100 percent effective in people ages 12 through 15.

The drug company is currently studying how well the vaccine works in children ages six months to 11 years old.