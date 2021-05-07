Pfizer is testing booster shots and new vaccines that target COVID-19 variants.
The pharmaceutical company is testing a new vaccine tailored for the South African variant.
The company also wants to see how well a booster shot would work against all of the variants.
Pfizer's CEO says they could get the results in the next one or two months. Pfizer believes if the new vaccine and booster come back with good results.
The FDA could approve it without lengthy new clinical trials.
