The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is holding vaccine clinics this week.

Wednesday and Thursday, people can drive through the clinic at the tribe’s reservation, near Atmore, and, receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recently asked the tribe to assist them in vaccinating residents in rural communities.

Both clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And, you do not need an appointment.