ATMORE, Ala. – The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are set to assist the State of Alabama with COVID-19 vaccine distribution to rural communities in Escambia County.

On Wednesday, March 31st, and Thursday, April 1st, Alabamians can drive through a vaccine clinic at the Tribe’s Reservation to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recently asked the Poarch Creek Indians to assist them in vaccinating Alabamians in rural communities.

The clinics will be on the reservation, which is off Exit 54 of U.S. 65-N. Both clinics will be a drive through from 8 am-5 pm.

Individuals who receive their first dose on March 31st will come back on April 21st, and those that receive their first dose on April 1st will come back on April 22nd. Individuals do not need an appointment.

To get to the site of the clinic, they will enter the Reservation through Parades Way, either right before or right after passing the Tribal Administration Building at 5811 Jack Springs Road. There will be signs and staff from the Tribe directing individuals to the correct place. You will also find a map attached.

The State of Alabama’s eligibility requirements can be found at: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/mass-clinics.html. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The State will provide 1200 doses of the vaccine for each day this week.

The vaccine will be administered on a first come, first served basis.

To expedite the process individuals can bring the forms at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-pfizer-consent-form-imm66.pdf.

There will be forms on site if individuals do not print and bring these.