Police surveying beaches after statewide closures

The Gulf Shores Public Beach, looking like a ghost town Friday morning.
This comes after Governor Kay Ivey announced all beaches will be closed in the state for two weeks.
Several here for Spring Break heading home early this morning due to the closures, as Gulf Shores Police surveys the beachfront, making sure no one steps foot on the sand.
Barricades have been installed in all beach public parking areas, making it near impossible to near the water.
Governor Ivey’s shut down also applies to private beaches, homes, and condominiums on the water.
The closure will last two weeks.
