Racial minorities in Alabama are somewhat reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the rationale varies, according to a poll commissioned by the state Department of Public Health and released Friday.

The survey, funded with a federal grant, interviewed 1,000 people this month and over-sampled minorities to more accurately gauge their response to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“On the whole, opinion is stubborn, underscoring the need for emotional appeals and the right messengers,” the polling firm said in a statement.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told reporters Friday that about 30 percent of all residents express some level of reluctance to get the vaccine. But he noted that the survey also showed people are not taking the novel coronavirus lightly.

“Most communities – just about all communities – take the disease seriously,” he said. “You know, generally speaking, they do believe this is a real disease, but they still have some reluctance over receiving the vaccine. … It’s a lot more than just one reason.”

The survey found reluctance among all groups, not just blacks, Hispanics and American Indians. People of all ethnic backgrounds cited the speed with which drug companies developed the vaccines as their primary concern. Nearly half of respondents cited that concern.

People also expressed worry about long-term side effects that have not been studied. The poll registered a lack of trust in government.

Black residents expressed concern about being “targeted,” according to the survey. This concern showed up repeatedly in focus groups, according to the department.

Hispanics expressed a difference concern – fear of deportation if they signed up for the vaccine.

Perceived cost also is an issue. Minority respondents expressed concern about not having insurance, even though the vaccine is free regardless of insurance status.

The research also found that public health officials should stress that the vaccines are safe and could save people’s lives. The appeal of “regular life” is a strong and outweighs hesitations, according to the poll.

Harris said the survey will help public health officials devise strategies to overcome reluctance.

“We’re just using that to kind of steer our messaging and try to make sure were getting the message to the right people in the right way.”

The poll suggests health officials emphasize the safety of the vaccine, its effectiveness, and the prospect of returning to family members and protecting them.

Images of family getting together and football-related imagery tested the best with respondents. People expressed the most trust in doctors and nurses, and black residents were more likely to prefer advice from medical workers of their own race.