A new poll shows vaccine hesitancy has gone down since the shots first started rolling out, but there are still some people who say they definitely won't be getting vaccinated.
A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center found about one in five people who remain unvaccinated say they probably, or definitely, won't get vaccinated.
That's down from about a third in January. According to the poll, that indicates those who were reluctant at first are becoming more open to the shots.
Health experts say hesitancy can be addressed by countering misinformation about the vaccines.
Many states are now offering incentives to get the shots.
As the vaccination rate slows down, free beer, baseball tickets and even college scholarships are just some of the strategies governors are using to encourage people to roll up their sleeves.
