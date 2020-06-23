MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Moe's Original BBQ in Downtown Mobile closed Tuesday after it learned an employee was exposed to COVID-19.

Moe's said it is now working to disinfect the building and the entire staff will be tested for COVID before reopening.

The restaurant said the employee did not have any contact with workers at any of the other Moe's locations.

On Saturday, the Bluegill Restaurant in Spanish Fort closed for cleaning. It said in a Facebook post, "We were informed that COVID-19 has impacted our BLUEGILL family."

No reopening dates for the restaurants have been announced.