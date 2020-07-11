SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Prodisee Pantry said there was a possible COVID-19 exposure to individuals who visited its facility on Tuesday, July 7.

The organization released the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution, Prodisee Pantry is alerting volunteers and families who visited our facility for food assistance on Tuesday, July 7th that we were notified today that a person who was in the building during our food distribution is infected with COVID-19.

Prodisee Pantry has notified all clients and volunteers who may have been in close proximity. The building has been sanitized and cleaned in accordance with the current guidelines and recommendations.

If you have not been contacted by Prodisee Pantry directly that means our records show that you were not within 15-20 feet of the infected person. We are not disclosing the name of the person infected with COVID-19 but they are cooperating with us.

Prodisee Pantry continues to serve a record number of families seeking help putting food on their tables during the pandemic. Prodisee Pantry is pro-active in the safety measures we have in place which include the requirement to wear a mask in our facility, hand sanitizing and social distancing. To date during the COVID-19 pandemic; our volunteers have distributed 570 tons of food to the 8,749 Baldwin County families who have sought groceries over the past sixteen weeks."