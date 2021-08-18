MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- President Biden announced Wednesday that nursing home staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
According to a report from WSFA News in Montgomery, only about half of Alabama's nursing home staff are vaccinated, while 81% of nursing home residents are vaccinated.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association released a statement shortly after President Biden announced the mandate.
“Our association is working to learn more about President Biden’s plan to require nursing home employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. We expect the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue details soon. Once we have those details, we will help our members understand and implement the requirement," wrote Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer.
Farmer said the ANHA has been working to increase vaccinations among residents and staff, and Alabama is ahead of neighboring states in the effort.
