President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 24
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health confirmed that staffing at the facility has been affe…
COVID-19 has a big impact on business in Mobile, but what kind of impact has it had on tourism?
About a thousand people came to Hank Aaron Stadium Friday to get fresh produce and other foo…
Alabama is about to enter its sixth straight week of beach closures and while there’s been s…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gary Mans, Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications…
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 24
Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 update for April 24
Gov. Kay Ivey announced today that automobile insurers are returning premium totaling to dat…
MOBILE, Ala. --Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Drug Safety Communicati…
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein on Friday morning gave his citizen…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.