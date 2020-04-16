President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 16th.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The stimulus money is flowing, but some Gulf Coast residents are getti…
The President telling governors they'll call the shots in their own states and set the pace …
There is a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so FOX10 News is letting v…
A grassroots Facebook group called ‘Reopen Alabama’ is growing. Just a few days after launch…
Daily #COVIDINFO brief: Investigative reporter Brendan answers your questions about stimulus, expanded unemployment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus…
Facebook will soon let you know if you shared or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misin…
Blakeley State Park in Baldwin County will be reopening for day use on April 20.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering f…
