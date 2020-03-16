MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Stricter and stricter recommendations have come down from our nation's leaders.
Today President Trump advised Americans to avoid groups of more than ten people as the White House Coronavirus task force works to slow the spread of the disease in 15 days.
President Trump says the pandemic could run into July or even August.
Among the president’s new guidelines released today, he advises people to avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants.
“My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants and public food courts," said President Trump.
Downtown Mobile businesses are already feeling the strain.
Managers say if their bills become greater than their business it just won’t make sense to stay open.
What lies ahead is unknown.
A new day brings new challenges for Americans as concerns over the coronavirus keep growing.
Each passing hour is seemingly accompanied by a change of some sort, whether it be a closure or cancellation.
Before the sun even set, lights were out for some businesses in Mobile.
During these uncertain times Mobilians are flocking to groceries and wholesale stores like Costco to stock up on food and other supplies.
In less than 24 hours our nation’s leaders went from recommending no more than 50 people in a group to just 10.
The president is urging us to use drive-thru, pick-up and delivery options instead of going out to restaurants and bars.
"We have made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now. We'd much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that's where we are,” said President Trump.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says, while their biggest concern is protecting Mobilians health, they’re also trying to minimize the negative economic impact as much as possible.
With no Coronavirus cases reported yet in Mobile County, Mayor Stimpson says he will not shut anything down unless Governor Kay Ivey advises it.
“I know part of this is prevention so why not shut it all down? I’m just not there. We should have too much concern for the people who are working at these places that have got to make a paycheck.”
The mayor says he’s coordinating with small businesses to help them during this tough time.
Rob Varner, a manager at Game Over Retro Pub in Downtown Mobile, says right now they’re taking the mayor's lead.
“If Mayor Stimpson says, you know, that businesses that he requests that we close, or at least close our dining rooms, then we will still offer curbside service to go, we’ll still have Waitr that people can order from .”
The possibility of closing is weighing heavy on the minds of many as more people choose to stay home.
“If the sentiments continue to grow and the fears and anxieties continue to grow it’s obviously going to lose all these bars and restaurants down here a lot of business so i think everybody is looking into that,” said Nick Dole, manager at The Haberdasher.
Many have stressed the importance of everyone doing their part to slow the spread.
Experts say even the young and healthy are at risk and can increase that risk for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.