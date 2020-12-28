MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Many of you will soon receive a $600 direct payment from the federal government. Also included in the bill, an extra $300 dollars a week in unemployment benefits for 11 weeks, 284 billion dollars in funding for paycheck protection program, vaccine distribution funds and extending the eviction moratorium.

To qualify to get the $600, you must have a social security number. You must also have had a 2019 gross adjusted income less than 75,000 or under $150,000 for married couples. If you earn more than that, payments begin to drop. Adult dependents will not qualify.

So when will the money hit your bank account? It could be within the next week.

If the Senate somehow passes the $2,000 package and you have already received $600, you will get the $1,400 difference later on.