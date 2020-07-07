Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said an ordinance to require face coverings in public was approved by the city council on Tuesday.
Gardner said the measure passed with a unanimous vote. Earlier in the day, the council tabled the vote, but later decided to approve it.
Violators will first receive a warning, with additional offenses bringing fines.
The City of Prichard said it will be distributing free masks to citizens who need them.
