Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner said an ordinance to require face coverings in public was approved by the city council on Tuesday.

Gardner said the measure passed with a unanimous vote. Earlier in the day, the council tabled the vote, but later decided to approve it.

Violators will first receive a warning, with additional offenses bringing fines.

The City of Prichard said it will be distributing free masks to citizens who need them.

