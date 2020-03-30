PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner is asking people in his city to honor a voluntary curfew.
Gardner is asking everyone to stay at home from dusk to dawn to help slow the spread of COVID-10.
“The curfew is to encourage social distancing and discourage gatherings of any kind," the mayor said in a news release. “If you are leaving home to get things that are essential to your survival such as food, medicine, or personal items, then please do so. However, going out for non-essential reasons can amplify the spread of the coronavirus from person to person and home to home."
The mayor also asked citizens to encourage their friends and family to follow CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
