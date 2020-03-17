Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner issued a statement directing the closure of the library and the senior center.
“By executive order, I hereby am closing the Prichard Public Library and the Senior Center. In addition, I am suspending all off-site activities sponsored by the library or the senior citizen center. These actions are effective as of the end of business on Tuesday, 17 March 2020. These actions will remain in effect until the national & state “state of emergency” has been lifted.
The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is continuing to threaten citizens across the country and around the world. I strongly encourage the citizens of Prichard to review the declarations published by the federal and state government. Furthermore, citizens should follow the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and our state and county health professionals.”
If you have questions about the City of Prichard closures, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org or by telephone at (251) 452-7800."
