PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that his request for hazard pay for the City of Prichard’s first responders has been approved by the Prichard City Council.

The hazard pay will compensate first responders at a rate of time and a half (1.5x) during the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

