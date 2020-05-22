PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- An employee of Prichard Public Works has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city.
The city says all garbage services have been suspended until the employees who have been in contact with this individual have been tested and released from quarantine.
Mayor Jimmie Gardner provided the following statement:
“As I’ve shared with Prichard City Council, I asked all employees to be tested. We will continue our efforts to provide safety measures as directed by the CDC, the Mobile County Health Department, and the health professionals. The employees’ health as well as the citizens’ health are of first and foremost importance. We will shut down some of the Public Works operations until all proper cleaning and disinfecting of the building and equipment is done. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time. I will provide a plan to the public once it’s completed on the next steps and actions of the city.”
If you have questions about the City of Prichard closures, contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org.
