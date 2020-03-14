The Alabama Supreme Court has suspended hearings in most judicial matters in the Alabama state judicial system through April 16, 2020.
Officials say the exceptions relating to liberty deprivation (such as involuntary mental health commitment proceedings) and emergency protective proceedings (such as guardianship and conservatorship cases). The Supreme Court's Order is posted below.
"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - ANY cause scheduled for hearing in the Mobile County Probate Court from March 14, 2020 through April 16, 2020 EXCEPT AS INDICATED BELOW - is CONTINUED AND WILL BE RESET TO A LATER DATE. The Court will notify all lawyers and parties of new hearing dates at a later time.
ALL CURRENTLY SCHEDULED INVOLUNTARY MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT PROCEEDINGS AND ALL EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE PROCEEDINGS (GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP CASES) REMAIN SCHEDULED AS IS SUBJECT TO THE CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES ISSUED BY THE COURT ON MARCH 13, 2020."
For more information, please refer to the Mobile County Probate Court’s website. The website address is: www.probate.mobilecounyal.gov or contact the Court’s Judicial Division at 574-6008.
