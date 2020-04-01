Prodisee Pantry moved its humanitarian efforts to south Baldwin County Wednesday, April 1, 2020. For the first time, Prodisee took family food packages to Orange Beach. With the help of community and school volunteers, 60 families now have a week’s supply of food.
Prodisee Pantry teamed up with some teachers from Orange Beach High School who were aware of local families in need. More than a dozen volunteers from Orange Beach schools and The Orange Beach Store quickly unloaded a trailer. Once everything was packed up, the volunteers delivered it in person.
“We’re making sure that families are accessing fresh produce, meat, cheese and staple grocery items,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director, Deann Servos.
Prodisee’s normal Tuesday food distribution in Spanish Fort is a long drive for Orange Beach families to make. School staff who was already working with the families coordinated the drop and food delivery. While the food delivery was a break from the norm, Servos said they were happy to do so.
“We work with Baldwin County Emergency Management, the Baldwin County school system to provide food, to make sure those who are struggling have access to food and when we heard that families in Orange Beach needed access to some food, we were able to make that happen today,” Servos explained.
It’s not just donations and volunteers that allow Prodisee Pantry to provide these services, but also corporate partnerships. The Fairhope Store and The Orange Beach Store are good examples of this and they’re offering a way anyone can lend a helping hand.
“I think there are so many people that want to help but they don’t know how, and it doesn’t really feel right to say, ‘Well, I’m going to send ten dollars to Prodisee Pantry.’ We’re giving an avenue to be able to send them a big check hopefully,” said store owner, Lisette Normann. “We’re crossing our fingers.”
Ten dollars from each “locals” t-shirt purchase will be donated to Prodisee Pantry. Another way to help is through the Christian Service Center. It’s been providing food and financial aid for needy families in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan for 30 years and is always in need of donations.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wed…
JACKSON, Miss. (WALA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a statewide stay-at-home ord…
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide sh…
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says jazz legend Ellis Marsalis has died.
FOX10 News is learning new details about those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobi…
A model unveiled Tuesday by the White House sent shockwaves through the public.
The Flora-Bama said its annual Interstate Mullet Toss has been postponed due to the coronavi…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Less than twelve hours after passing the grim milestone of 1,000 conf…
Prodisee Pantry moved its humanitarian efforts to south Baldwin County Wednesday, April 1, 2…
Some very important information for owners of small businesses in the Mobile area who've bee…
Less than a week ago, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey reaffirmed her measured approach to the novel co…
FOX10 News is committed to updating you on COVID-19 screening sites in the community.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest inform…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released more details about the f…
If you're a Costco member, here's a heads up: Costco will allow no more than two people to e…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile County Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of…
With the beaches closed, many are headed to Gulf State Park Pier to fish.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff warned Wednesday that the state…
Several supermarkets across the country will close their doors on Easter Sunday to give thei…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to prepare t…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.