Prodisee Pantry moved its humanitarian efforts to south Baldwin County Wednesday, April 1, 2020. For the first time, Prodisee took family food packages to Orange Beach. With the help of community and school volunteers, 60 families now have a week’s supply of food.

Prodisee Pantry teamed up with some teachers from Orange Beach High School who were aware of local families in need. More than a dozen volunteers from Orange Beach schools and The Orange Beach Store quickly unloaded a trailer. Once everything was packed up, the volunteers delivered it in person.

“We’re making sure that families are accessing fresh produce, meat, cheese and staple grocery items,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director, Deann Servos.

Prodisee’s normal Tuesday food distribution in Spanish Fort is a long drive for Orange Beach families to make. School staff who was already working with the families coordinated the drop and food delivery. While the food delivery was a break from the norm, Servos said they were happy to do so.

“We work with Baldwin County Emergency Management, the Baldwin County school system to provide food, to make sure those who are struggling have access to food and when we heard that families in Orange Beach needed access to some food, we were able to make that happen today,” Servos explained.

It’s not just donations and volunteers that allow Prodisee Pantry to provide these services, but also corporate partnerships. The Fairhope Store and The Orange Beach Store are good examples of this and they’re offering a way anyone can lend a helping hand.

“I think there are so many people that want to help but they don’t know how, and it doesn’t really feel right to say, ‘Well, I’m going to send ten dollars to Prodisee Pantry.’ We’re giving an avenue to be able to send them a big check hopefully,” said store owner, Lisette Normann. “We’re crossing our fingers.”

Ten dollars from each “locals” t-shirt purchase will be donated to Prodisee Pantry. Another way to help is through the Christian Service Center. It’s been providing food and financial aid for needy families in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan for 30 years and is always in need of donations.