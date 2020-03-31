Prodisee Pantry holds second emergency food distribution

About 80,000 pounds of food, just 50 volunteers, spreading one message.

Prodisee Pantry is striving to be a beacon of hope during this pandemic, offering their second emergency food distribution to any Baldwin County families struggling to make ends meet.

Last week they distributed nearly one thousand food units with a third of their usual volunteers, in a drive-thru line catering to CDC guidelines and social distancing.

This week, even more are left out of work as restrictions continue to broaden in efforts to fend off the virus.

“They are families that own their own businesses, hair salons, nail salons, service industry workers who are being asked to stay home. Parents who are working from home on reduced hours, reduced pay. Baldwin County families need us, and we’re glad to be here,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.

Volunteers not the only ones counting their blessings, even with the cloudy skies.

Long before 5 a.m., cars began lining up for groceries, many never receiving help from the pantry before.

Several tell us now putting food on the table is one less thing they have on their plates during this difficult time.

“It helps a whole lot,” said Felton Baldwin of Spanish Fort.

“Its relieving me a lot. And its helping us a lot so we don’t have to go to the grocery stores,” said Reginald Lineman of Foley.

Prodisee Pantry says they will continue to hold emergency food distributions for those Baldwin County residents in need every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon for the foreseeable future.

All you need to bring is your picture ID, proof of Baldwin County residence, and your patience.

You’re also asked to clean your trunk out ahead of time so there is plenty of room for food units.