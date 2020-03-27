Prodisee Pantry released the following news release Friday morning:
Prodisee Pantry understands HUNGER and we are here for EVERY BALDWIN COUNTY FAMILY who is struggling to put food on their table. We will have our second mass emergency food distribution on Tuesday, March 31st from 9 am to Noon.
We ask that each family bring proof that they live in BALDWIN COUNTY, a picture id and their patience as we provide basic canned food items and hope during this difficult time. If you have stocked up, and have food in your pantry and in your refrigerator, we ask that you stay home and for social media posts for future distribution dates and times.
Prodisee Pantry is prepared. Volunteers have been unloading truckloads full of food, nearly 80,000 pounds. We’ve been blessed with some awesome donations including; sweet potatoes from Edmondson Farm, fruits and assorted produce from Coastal Foods and more will be arriving in time for Tuesdays distribution.
The most efficient way you can help fill the plates of your neighbors in need, is by giving online at www.prodiseepantry.org. This will help us restock and continue our food distributions. Because... it's about hunger at Prodisee Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.