Prodisee Pantry, several other local organizations join Baldwin Together effort

Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is not the only organization helping the community as COVID-19 cause financial difficulties for many local families.
Prodisee Pantry has given away 200 tons more than the total of groceries distributed for all of 2019 already this year.
They are joining together with several local agencies and government to offer more help than just putting food on the table.
The pantry is part of a countywide effort called Baldwin Together, which will provide rent, utilities, and other help by a case by case basis.
Prodisee Pantry Director Deann Servos says she’s looking forward to helping the community on an even larger scale.
“When you’re struggling, you don’t always know what help is out there. This will be a joined effort, a cooperative effort to help families that are struggling due to COVID-19," said Servos.
Servos says Baldwin Together will be launching soon.
For updates on this new program, stick with us on air and online.
FOX10 News continues to take your questions about the novel coronavirus. Our most recent vie…
COVID-19 testing began Tuesday morning for college students at some universities in Mobile.
What appears to be some encouraging figures Tuesday from the Mobile County Health Department…
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves said he has now read the plans of all Mississippi sch…
More than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for an Alabama school district are being held by …
Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is not the only organization helping the community as COVID-…
NEW ORLEANS, La. - After extensive discussions and careful deliberation among the Sun Belt C…
Kelyn Yanez used to clean homes during the day and wait tables at night in the Houston area …
President Donald Trump on Monday sent a campaign email, typically used for soliciting donati…
The Census Bureau announced Monday evening that field data collection will end a full month …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.