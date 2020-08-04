Prodisee Pantry, several other local organizations join Baldwin Together effort

Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is not the only organization helping the community as COVID-19 cause financial difficulties for many local families.

Prodisee Pantry has given away 200 tons more than the total of groceries distributed for all of 2019 already this year.

They are joining together with several local agencies and government to offer more help than just putting food on the table.

The pantry is part of a countywide effort called Baldwin Together, which will provide rent, utilities, and other help by a case by case basis.

Prodisee Pantry Director Deann Servos says she’s looking forward to helping the community on an even larger scale.

“When you’re struggling, you don’t always know what help is out there. This will be a joined effort, a cooperative effort to help families that are struggling due to COVID-19," said Servos.

Servos says Baldwin Together will be launching soon.

For updates on this new program, stick with us on air and online.