Mobile's tourism industry is stepping up preparations against the coronavirus, especially to protect conventioneers.
When we think of visitors, we often think of people in town for Mardi Gras or to take a cruise.
But Mobile plays host to conventions from around the state and even the country.
The Mobile Convention Center is preparing for another one opening this week.
Officials with “Visit Mobile” say they are beefing up staffing with attendants and housekeepers, putting in extra washing stations, wiping down escalator rails and door knobs, even elevator buttons.
David Clark, the President of Visit Mobile, said, "We haven’t had any cancellations. The good thing is, in fact, we’re welcoming a 2000 attendee group with 3000 room nights coming into today, the American Choral Directors Association, so we’re proud that they’re back again and that’s going to fill our city up.”
And officials with the management group for the Saenger says the venue played host to the Mobile Symphony this weekend.
They say they had no problems and continue to be optimistic about future shows.
