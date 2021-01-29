MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's not Sunday service -- but vaccination Friday at Dayspring Baptist Church off Cody Road. Teaming up with Providence Hospital -- they're working to vaccinate up to 2,000 people by the end of the day on Friday.

"I think the main reason I enjoyed coming here was because I did not have to go to a hospital or doctor's office where there was people that are sick. Most of the people that are coming here wouldn't be sick... So I feel safer," said Becky Duncan, received vaccine and is also a member a Dayspring Baptist.

For Dayspring Baptist -- the partnership with Providence was a no-brainer.

"You know... We don't have the medical expertise or any of those kinds of things or access to the vaccine -- but we do have a facility. We do have parking. So that is one way that was an easy 'yes' for us to be able to help serve this area and to be able to get this vaccine out and keep people safe," said Kris Nelson, Lead Pastor Dayspring Baptist Church.

With enough Pfizer vaccine on hand -- and the manpower in place -- their goals is to average 20 vaccinations every five minutes.

"It's nonstop, but very rewarding," said Justin Labrato, COO Ascension Medical Group Providence.

Labrato says they're constantly pivoting to best practices to make the process as efficient as possible as they now look ahead to expanding vaccine distribution those 65 and older as well as frontline workers.

"When we have 50% of the population eligible -- it's going to get busy. So having those appointments -- it makes it a lot more manageable. You don't have people walking up or waiting in lines for hours. They know when their appointment is and they know they can get in and out in 30 minutes," explained Labrato.

Rosco and Beulah Scott -- just received their first dose. She's a nurse and he's over 75.

"I was expecting to feel some symptoms, but I don't feel anything... Feel fine," said Beulah. "And it didnt' take a whole long time... Lee: You were in and out? -- Rosco: Yeah I like it like that... Laughs. Lee: Me too... Laughs."

Meanwhile, Providence says expect more mass vaccination events to continue -- as long as they have the doses to give. Providence says they expect to announce more vaccination clinics on Monday for the West Mobile area -- and hope to have enough doses to run for two weeks.

To schedule an appointment to get vaccine through Providence click here.