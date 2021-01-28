MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- What might be Alabama’s largest mass vaccination clinic is set to get underway Friday in West Mobile.

Providence Hospital is offering 2,000 people the chance to get a COVID vaccine at Dayspring Baptist Church on Cody Road.

FOX10 News was given a look inside on Thursday with everything set up for the event. Biohazard containers, alcohol wipes and Band-Aids are just a small sign of what will be the site of a large vaccination event.

“They’re trying to knock out I think 19 vaccinations per every 5 minutes,” said Kris Nelson, Lead Pastor of Operations at Dayspring Baptist Church. “So, there’s going to be a lot of people shuffled through.”

In all, 2,000 people are expected to get a shot on Friday.

Nelson says they are excited to partner with Providence Hospital, fulfilling their mission to serve the community.

“The opportunity to have throughout the day 2,000 folks to be able to receive the vaccine I think is a really good step in a good direction,” he said.

This Pfizer vaccination clinic is for anyone 75 years and older, healthcare workers and first responders.

It is set to run from 9 am to 6 pm and it is appointment based only with no walkups.

“Our goal is to as soon as we get vaccines get them into arms within a week,” said Justin Labrato, Ascension Medical Group Providence COO.

The clinic has not even happened yet, but Dayspring says they are willing to house more vaccination events in the future, something Ascension Providence Hospital is grateful for.

“We’re thrilled that Dayspring is giving us the opportunity not just tomorrow because we’re going to have second dose clinics there in 21 days for the patients that come through tomorrow,” Labrato said.

Appointments are still available for this event on Friday.

If you are eligible to get a shot and want to make an appointment, click here.