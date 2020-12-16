MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Providence Hospital on Wednesday joined the groundswell of health care facilities that have begun vaccinating staff against the novel coronavirus.

The hospital has 970 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer. Hospital President Todd Kennedy said he expected about 80 employees to get shots on Wednesday. The deliberate approach, he said, is designed to ensure that the hospital has enough appointments to get all of the doses in a batch.

“We’re trying to schedule times so that we don’t waste vaccines,” he said.

So far, so good, Kennedy said.

“So far, it’s all gone smooth,” he told FOX10 News. “So, we’ll be able to perform a lot more tomorrow, and we’ll begin the same rotation next week.”

University Hospital on Tuesday was the first medical facility in southwest Alabama to begin injections. Providence and other hospitals – including those owned by Infirmary Health Systems – began Wednesday.

Kennedy said he believes the hospital can inoculate its frontline workers with another 2,000 doses of the vaccine, although he added that it is unclear how much more the hospital receive in next week’s shipment.

“If we can knock this virus out, essentially, in our staff population, that’s huge for the future of caring for patients in Mobile, as well as around the state, around the country,” he told FOX10 News. “And that's our goal. Right now, we're focused on this and making sure that our staff understand how important it is that they get the vaccine and that this is what gives us the ability to have, you know, maybe next Christmas, a COVID-free Christmas.”

Kennedy said administrators are strongly encouraging employees to get the vaccine. But like all hospitals, Providence does not yet have enough doses to inoculate everyone. He said the hospital is prioritizing within that workforce.

“We’re trying to target those areas that are most at risk, which are COVID units, or COVID ICUs (intensive care units our emergency department, which is the front door where most of our COVID-positive patients enter,” he said