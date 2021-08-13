MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We are hearing from another Mobile hospital about the struggles they are facing.

It all to do with the rapid rise in COVID cases over the last 6 weeks and the stress it is putting on the hospital.

The President of Ascension Providence Hospital says they are overwhelmed and blames that on people who will not get vaccinated. He is pleading with the community to get vaccinated.

“Those choices of people in the community not to get vaccinated has overwhelmed our health systems across mobile and across the region,” said Todd Kennedy, President of Ascension Providence.

Kennedy says his dedicated staff are facing many challenges as they care for more than 100 COVID patients, 89% of which are unvaccinated. The number of COVID patients they are seeing is nearly 10 times higher than six weeks ago.

“There’s a difference between this delta outbreak and the alpha outbreak in January and a large component of that is related to our staff their mentality and hope,” Kennedy said.

That hope stems from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health leaders in Mobile and throughout the country say it is safe, effective and proven to keep the vast majority of people who get vaccinated out of hospitals.

“It’s almost unbelievable where we are at,” Kennedy said. “Looking back to where we were in January we have the fix for this thing. We have the ability to knock this thing out, but most people haven’t taken advantage of it.”

Ascension Providence Hospital has mandated vaccines for their staff. So far, about 52% are vaccinated, but staffers have till November to comply.

“As an employer, when you have 15-30 out at any given point, we’re already impacted,” Kennedy said. “So, if there are a few people who decide to resign, I’d much rather have the great bulk be vaccinated and stay healthy so we can continue to do the mission we’re called to do.”

At last check, Providence has no ICU beds left.

The hospital says the average age of the COVID patients they are treating is 59, but they are treating at least 8 patients in their 20s.