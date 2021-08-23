MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ascension's Providence Hospital in Mobile has declined over the past few days.

Ascension points out that the number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. But here are a few key statistics for today, Aug. 23, as cited by Ascension:

● There are a total of 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Providence in Mobile. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 119.

● Today’s number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is more than 20 patients higher than the previous peak at the hospital in January 2021.

● On July 5, shortly before the COVID-19 surge began, the hospital had a total of nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

● 92% of these patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

"Safe and timely access to essential care is vitally important, and the safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority," said Ascension Providence President Todd Kennedy for a news release. "Our staff is stretched in dealing with the ongoing influx of patients with COVID-19, but our teams are making heroic efforts. We are performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency."

Kennedy continued, "At the same time, we are utilizing all of our invaluable staffing resources and allocating personnel in the most appropriate and effective manner to ensure care for every patient.”

Due to a lower rate of vaccination among young people, the hospital has seen the disease is impacting more patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s compared to the January 2021 spike.

"We are extremely excited that the FDA has now given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up," Kennedy said. "Hopefully this will incentivize more people in Mobile to seek vaccination.”

In Mobile County, 42 percent of individuals 18 and older have been fully vaccinated compared to the national average of 62 percent, according to health officials. In Mobile County, 68 percent of those 65 and older have been vaccinated.

"The surge has put great pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals," Kennedy said, "Our healthcare workers need the community's support to stop this surge. The best tools we have available to stop COVID-19 are wearing masks in public indoor spaces and, most important, getting the vaccine."

Ascension Providence is urging anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated now to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community against COVID-19.