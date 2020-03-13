MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Public schools throughout Alabama are getting ready to shut their doors because of the coronavirus.
The closure will last 2.5 weeks with the first day off for students being Thursday, March 19th and will last until April 6th.
“Let’s take a common-sense approach and remember that calm and steady win the race,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
As the coronavirus spreads in Alabama state leaders are hoping school closures can slow the spread.
“This is in order to reduce the risk for students, teachers and others from potentially being exposed to the virus,” Ivey said.
In Mobile, students will be out 2.5 weeks. The closure will coincide with the district's spring break.
In Baldwin County, students will be off 3.5 weeks because the district's spring break will go on as scheduled following the closure.
“Our kids will be in school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and that will give teachers an opportunity to give some lessons that they can work on, or assign a book to read, or just encourage them to read books over the break,” said Rena Philips with Mobile County Public Schools.
The days missed will not be made up at the end of the year.
Parents we talked with are split on the decision to keep kids home.
“Until they get a handle, I think they should close the schools, I don't want the children to be affected by any of this,” said Etura Rigsby. “They're saying cleaning is good enough, but what if it's not.”
“I don't think we should shut down,” said Tammy Smoot. “I think we should just use the normal cleaning routine, wash your hands, if you're sick keep your kid at home don't go around sick people. I don’t think closing schools should be an option right now.”
Mobile County Public Schools is asking parents to send their kids to school next week until the closure starts. They say there is rigorous cleaning going on and kids will be safe.
