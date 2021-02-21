Publix joins a growing list of grocers offering incentives for workers to get vaccinated

Publix joined a growing list of US grocers and retailers offering incentives to workers who get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The popular Southern supermarket chain said it is offering its employees $125 gift cards when they sign up and show proof of vaccination.

While more and more employers are offering similar incentives, vaccine distribution and eligibility continues to vary across the country. Most of the more than 2.4 million low-wage grocery workers in the US have not yet been made eligible for the vaccine.

Here's how several companies are encouraging vaccinations:

Aldi

Aldi is offering its hourly workers with two hours of pay for each vaccine dose they receive. That equals a total of up to four hours of paid time off. The grocery chain said it would also "cover costs associated with vaccine administration" to its employees who want to get vaccinated.

Dollar General

The family chain is giving its workers a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of pay after receiving a completed vaccination.

Instacart

Instacart said it will provide some financial assistance for its in-store workers and independent contractors. The food delivery company is offering a $25 "vaccine support stipend" for vaccinated in-store employees and independent contractors.

Independent shoppers will have had to shop and deliver at least five batches for the company in the past 30 days in order to qualify for the stipend.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is providing its workers "an additional 2 hours of regular pay per dose for taking the time to get vaccinated," according to a spokesperson for the company.

Kroger

Kroger is offering its associates a one-time $100 payment if they provide proof they received the full manufacturer-recommended doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. For workers who are unable to get the vaccine for health or religious reasons, they can still receive the $100 payment if they complete an educational health and safety course, the company said.

The supermarket chain said it also plans to spend another $50 million to reward its associates, which include a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points to its hourly front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

Publix

Similar to Kroger, Publix said it would give its associates a $125 Publix gift card for it workers who get the full Covid-19 vaccine.

In order to receive the gift card, employees must submit an internal form along with proof of vaccination. The company says its associates are not required to be vaccinated at a Publix Pharmacy to receive the gift cards.

Starbucks

The coffee giant is giving its employees up to two hours of paid time off per dose, or a total of up to four hours of paid time off.

Target

Target said it will offer its more than 350,000 hourly employees up to four hours of pay — two hours for each dose they receive — and free Lyft rides of up to $15 each way to get to and from their vaccine appointments.

-- CNN's Parija Kavilanz, Nathaniel Meyersohn and David Williams contributed to this report.