MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – There is a push to get Alabama reopened as quickly as possible, but not everyone thinks the state is ready, including Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“I can assure you we hear the hue and cry about let’s get opened up, but please we’re not there yet,” he said.

There are calls for opening back up as Alabama hit a new benchmark on Monday with 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Mobile, it has been a month and a day since the first case, now there are nearly 700.

“It does look like the cases are on the decline, too early to declare victory, but certainly a good indicator that maybe we’re heading in the right direction,” Stimpson said.

Many cases in Mobile happening at Crowne Health Care on Navco Road. They have had 94 so far. Nine residents and one employee died as the virus quickly spread over the last several weeks.

“It’s still so tragic and startling when you hear the number of deaths we have that it does make you pause and stop and think what can we do differently than what was done in order to keep this from happening,” Stimpson said.

According to a model from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama was expected to reach its coronavirus death peak on Monday. That as Mobile city leaders look toward to the future, a future that includes reopening businesses.

“Retail may be the easiest thing to open up we got a lot of stores and shops that they would never have a problem with social distancing if they were to open up,” Stimpson said.