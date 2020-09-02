BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- More football games are sacked in Baldwin County, as COVID-19 concerns are hitting two schools in south Baldwin County.

Earlier, Baldwin County High School in the northern part of the county halted football activities due to COVID-19. Now Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are pulling the plug on Friday Night Lights this week because of possible COVID-19 cases and exposures.

Matt Blake, head football coach and athletic director for the Gulf Shores Dolphins, said it was a tough choice, but the safest one. The junior varsity and varsity games at Spanish Fort are forfeited.

“At the end of the day, we know they were making a decision based on the overall health of our kids and their families and we are going to be able to lay our head down at night and go to bed sleeping well knowing that we are making decisions based on those factors in those factors alone,” Blake said.

Blake said around 10 players were exposed.

Some are showing symptoms, but no test results are back to confirm COVID-19.

Orange Beach school officials have not yet said how many football players could have the virus. They are waiting on test results to decide whether to cancel next week's game too.

The school did say some Orange Beach players were with Baldwin County High players over the weekend.

Baldwin County public schools superintendent Eddie Tyler sent this statement.

“With one quarter of our football programs now closed, it is fair to ask if we have a bigger problem with organized athletics. At this time, I do not believe we do. The numbers are not as high as one might think, and in some instances, there are no confirmed COVID cases, only suspected.”

The Gulf Shores program is part of the Gulf Shores City Schools system. The others are part of the Baldwin County Public Schools system.