The race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible continues amid concerns over a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.
Health experts are warning of rising cases as pandemic-era air travel numbers soar.
Saturday marked the 24th consecutive day that more than a million passengers were screened at U.S. airports, according to data from the TSA.
The Centers for Disease Control says everyone should continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, as travel increases over spring break.
