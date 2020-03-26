The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been pushed back to October 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The federally mandated identification will be needed for passengers to commercial flights. It was created by a post-9/11 law that establishes security standards for licenses.
REAL ID is also known as Star ID because compliant cars are marked by a star on the top.
As of last month, only about 35% of US IDs complied with the REAL ID Act.
