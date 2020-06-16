BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way people will vote in the upcoming July 14th runoff election.

Baldwin County election officials said more people than ever will vote from the comfort of their own home.

“We’ve done over 1,500 for the runoff and that’s unheard of,” said Jody Wise, Baldwin County Circuit Clerk. “I’ve never had anything close to that in absentee for a runoff election.”

For those who want to vote in person, that is changing as well. Polling places in Baldwin County will be cleaned constantly, masks, face shields, and gloves will be given to poll workers, and they will be following social distancing guidelines.

“We’re certainly going to do everything we can to make it clean and sanitized as we possibly can,” said Harry D’Olive Jr, Baldwin County’s Probate Judge.

Baldwin County said some poll workers have pulled out because of the virus, but they say there will be enough for the runoff.

This week, a federal judge ruled Alabama cannot ban curbside voting at polling places, but Judge D’Olive Jr. said it will not happen this time around.

“Maybe something to look at for the future, but it would not be feasible or possible to do it by July the 14th,” he said.

For the time being, the expectation is absentee ballots may become the new norm.

“I’m expecting a huge November absentee, it’s going to be incredible,” Wise said.

Alabama is making it easier for those who do not feel comfortable to vote in person because of COVID-19 to vote absentee.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, “Any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual. State law allows the Secretary of State to issue absentee voting guidance during declared states of emergency, allowing Secretary Merrill to encourage voters to check the box which reads as follows (in the case none of the boxes are appropriate): “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED].”

