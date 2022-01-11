MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Debbie Lynn is a superhero without a cape in the eyes of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. On Tuesday, she donated blood to help others in the community.

“I don’t do other volunteer work so this is one-way I can quote volunteer and give my blood,” she said.

Lynn was in the big blue chair for just 20 minutes. She says this is the fourth time she has donated in the last few years. She made it a point to come in this time after hearing about a shortage of blood.

“I live two miles down the road so it’s very convenient and I can come do this and then get back home and get on with my day,” Lynn said.

The American Red Cross says the nation is experiencing its worst blood shortage in over a decade. The need is so great in some areas, blood centers are reporting a less than one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical types, a dangerously low level. That could force medical treatments to be delayed until there is more blood available.

Locally, there is a huge need for both blood and especially platelet donations, including at LifeSouth.

“We like to collect around a thousand units a week for our local hospitals to make sure we meet the need of each and every hospital to make sure they’re adequately supplied,” said Angela Williams with LifeSouth.

Last week, LifeSouth says they were hundreds of units short of that goal.

Blood and platelets are used in a variety of circumstances like helping trauma patients and those dealing with cancer or severe burns.

Williams says all the blood donated with them helps more than a dozen local hospitals.

“You never know who’s life you may save,” she said. “It could be a friend, a coworker, a family member you never know because like I said there’s no substitution for human blood.”

At LifeSouth, the refrigerators that store their blood have a lot of empty shelves.

Lynn hopes more people step up to donate.

“Obviously more people need it then give and I know right now people are probably not that happy to come in and do this with COVID,” she said.

The Red Cross says there has been a 10% drop in donations since the pandemic started.

All blood banks are hoping people consider donating for National Blood Donor Month which is this month.