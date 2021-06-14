Regulators in the United States are allowing Johnson & Johnson to release 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from a problem-plagued factory in Baltimore.

But officials say many other doses can't be safely used and must be destroyed.

And they say additional batches are still being looked at.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration announced it had determined two batches from the plant are safe for use.

The facility is owned by Emergent BioSolutions. It has been closed for weeks.

Contamination issues led the FDA to shut down the factory in mid-April and send in a team of inspectors.

The FDA has stopped short of allowing the plant to re-start vaccine production.