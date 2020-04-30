DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Dauphin Island also welcoming people back to the beach. After being closed for nearly a month -- the Gulf breeze is a calming distraction from the COVID chaos.

As soon as Dauphin Island Police removed the barricades -- beach-goers wasted no time getting their feet back in the sand.

Dauphin Island's West End beach along with the beach at the Country Club at Isle Dauphine is fully open. However, the East End Beach near Fort Gaines will remain closed at this time. The main public beach next to Dauphin Island Elementary will be open -- but there will be limited parking.

Those we talked to say -- at this point -- they'll take what they can get.

"It's great we've been looking forward to it all week. When we found out they were going to open at 5 today -- we were so excited," said Marianne McCall, from Indianapolis.

"I like to go boogie-boarding on the beach," said 9-year-old Leah McCall, from Indianapolis.

"It's nice. I like it. Things are getting back to normal," said Mickey Shanahan.

"We also realize the virus is still very prevalent -- so we call upon our residents, our business owners, and our visitors to remain vigilant and to practice proper protocols," said Mayor Jeff Collier, Dauphin Island.

Meanwhile, this first step is encouraging to other businesses on the island still waiting to reopen -- like restaurants. Dauphin Island Real Estate tells FOX 10 News when Governor Kay Ivey made her announcement Tuesday the beaches would reopen -- the phones started ringing off the hook with calls from all over the country requesting beach rentals.

"It's huge! Rentals are huge. If you don't have rentals and people coming from these other states -- gift shops don't need to be here. If you don't have rentals then restaurants don't need to be here. So we kind of try to get them here -- and everyone tries to take care of them when they're here. So rentals are a big deal to the economy on the island," said Andy Sims, Dauphin Island Real Estate.

All of the same social distancing guidelines apply on Dauphin Island beaches -- and will be heavily enforced.