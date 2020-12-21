MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) doesn’t like the extra debt that a COVID-19 relief bill will add and dislikes the process the produced it even more.

Still, southwest Alabama’s outgoing congressman said Monday he will vote “yes,” unless he discovers some deal-breaking poison pill.

Byrne noted that the $900 bill has been shoved inside a massive, $1.6 trillion omnibus spending bill that will prevent a partial government shutdown. Byrne called the handling of the bill “incompetent” and said there is no way members of Congress can sufficiently review more than 5,500 pages that were released only on Monday.

“I’ve typically voted against these omnibus bills because of that,” he told FOX10 News. “And I’m tempted to vote against this one, except for the fact that they put the CARES Act money in it. That’s so very important for the country and for our economy right now.”

Then centerpiece of the relief package is another round of direct payments. Single Americans earning up to $75,000 would get $600. Married couples making up to $150,000 would get $1,200. And families would get an additional $600 for children younger than 17.

That half the $1,200 each adult got from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March. But Byrne said he believes it’s sufficient.

“So, if you've got a family of four, that’s $2,400,” he said. “For just about anybody, that’s a lot of money.”

However, it appears some Americans will be left out as they were under the CARES Act. That incudes children 17 and older and adults claimed as dependents.

Some lawmakers have called for bigger payments – at least at the $1,200-per-person level under the CARES Act. But Byrne said the economy is in better shape than it was in March.

“You’ve had a comeback in the American economy,” he said. “And we do anticipate that as those vaccines get out there on a much more widely shared basis that the economy will continue to improve and get better, so we think this is enough to help everybody.”

Other major provisions of the new relief include:

--- More money for the Paycheck Protection Program, which made loans and grants available to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

--- An unemployment expansion. People out of work because of the pandemic would get an extra $300 a month. That’s half of the $600 they got from the CARES Act.

--- $82 billion for schools and colleges to help create COVID-safe classrooms.

--- $25 billion in rental assistance, plus an extension of the eviction moratorium.

Byrne said the $900 billion cost isn’t quite that high because Congress is using $600 billion in unspent CARES Act funds. Still, he added that the extra debt is a long-term worry.

“But I can tell you, when you go out there and talk to the average person, they’re not that concerned about it, and particularly in the middle of this disease,” he said. “But sooner rather than later, Congress and the president have got to start balancing these budgets.”