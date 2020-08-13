ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – With Congress bogged down in a stalemate over another round of federal assistance amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) blasted Democrats over one of the biggest areas of dispute – aid to state and local governments.

Congress went on its summer break last week without reaching agreement on coronavirus relief. That means lawmakers are home in their districts trying to explain why they came back empty-handed. That includes Rep. Bradley Byrne, a Republican who represents southwest Alabama.

The widest gulf is in aid to state and local governments. Republicans propose $105 billion in the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act, mostly to help schools reopen. The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in May, would spend almost $1.2 trillion. That’s more than the cost of the entire Republican bill.

“The big deal-breaker right now is that they’re try to put an extra $1 trillion – again with a ‘T’ – $1 trillion into the package to bail out some state and local governments – other parts of the country, not down here – that have mismanaged their public pension plans,” he said during a stop at the new 911 center in Robertsdale. “That’s not what this is about. We’re supposed to be responding to this disease.”

But Democrats counter that state and local governments won’t be able to provide vital services during the pandemic without federal assistance because they’ve seen their tax base shrink amid the economic collapse triggered by the outbreak.

The parties are far apart on overall spending. The HEROES Act would cost some $3.4 trillion. The HEALS Act, meanwhile, comes in at $1.1 trillion.

Republicans and Democrats also have disagreed on other aspects, most notably the expanded unemployment benefits that expired last month. Democrats want to restore the full $600 a week into next year. Republicans want to extend the benefits but transition to a system that ensures laid-off workers don’t make more than when they were working.

One issue that repeatedly draws the most interest from Americans – another round of direct payments – seems to have support from both parties in one form or another.

For Byrne, this could be the last significant issue he works on in Congress. Having run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate this year, he is leaving at the end of his term in January.