PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said Tuesday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
The Republican was tested on Monday after learning that he came into contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That contact happened about two weeks ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington.
Gaetz said he will remain self-quarantined until Thursday.
