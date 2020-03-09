PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida announced Monday that he is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Republican congressman, who represents Northwest Florida, said he made contact with the person nearly two weeks ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington.
His office said Rep. Gaetz is not experiencing symptoms and he was tested for coronavirus on Monday and expects results soon. The congressman will remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires later this week.
His Washington office will also be closed during the period, while his Pensacola office will remain open.
Before announcing that he was entering self-quarantine, Gaetz was spotted on Air Force One with President Trump who was in Seminole County, Florida for a private fundraiser.
Rep Gaetz is the fifth member of Congress to self-quarantine after coming into contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC.
