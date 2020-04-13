There was a big jump over the weekend in the number of deaths being reported by the state of Alabama on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The Mobile County Health Department talked about the increase during Monday's afternoon news conference.

Monday afternoon, the state had 18 reported deaths in Mobile County.

The number Friday afternoon was ten.

The number of deaths specifically attributed to COVID-19 itself was still nine, but health officials have said, before a death is attributed to the virus, it has to be reviewed by a doctor and other health officials in Montgomery.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said several deaths are among patients who were exposed in congregate settings.

And, she said, during Easter weekend, there were reports people violated the social distancing rules.

Dr. Murphree said, "We have lots of reports of large gatherings of folks, lots of people in the grocery stores and the big box stores and in the little stores, and I can't implore enough how important it is not to do that because, if we continue to violate those public health orders, we're going to run the risk of losing the privilege at all."

Dr. Murphree also said they have several ongoing cluster investigations.

She said last week, clusters are coming from cases in hospitals, nursing homes, and detention centers.