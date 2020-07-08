COVID-19 could be having another dangerous effect in Mobile.

Doctors are concerned about how it's affecting vaccinations and children.

Medical journals say more children are not getting the vaccinations they need.

The problem: doctors say many parents are scared to bring their children into the doctor's office, afraid of exposing themselves and their children to covid-19

There are reports physicians around the country are seeing drops in vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, and whooping cough.

But doctors at USA Children's and Women's Hospital say they are taking precautions to keep you safe.

Dr. Brian Gavan says, "It's definitely safe to come and get vaccinated. We have taken certain protocols. We have screeners at every door checking for temperatures, screening questions. Our employees, we have to take an online survey before coming in, so we're definitely taking that into account."

There are also reports that some parents are holding off on getting their child vaccinated until they know what the upcoming school year will look like.

Doctors say even if your child is going to virtual school this year, children still come in contact with other people and need their vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control has provided a list of vaccines your child needs by age.

Here's a link to that site:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/by-age/index.html