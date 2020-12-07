Repurposed flu treatment could help stop community spread of COVID-19

NASHVILLE (WSMV) -- A research team in Georgia is hoping a new oral drug currently in human trials could stop community spread of COVID-19.
“This drug may actually be able to rapidly block transmission from an infected animal or patient to an uninfected contact or person,” said Dr. Richard Plemper with the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University.
Dr. Plemper is currently leading the research of the new drug called Molnupiravir.
It was created two years ago to treat the flu.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, researchers at Emory and then Georgia State repurposed the drug to fight COVID-19.
The drug was given to infected ferrets, and after 20 hours the animals were not able to spread the virus to others.
“We kept treating the source animal and the virus is suppressed to become undetectable, so it is complete suppression,” Dr. Plemper said. “What we expect would likely happen in a treated human situation.”
Dr. Plemper says the drug isn’t a replacement for a vaccine, but another possible option to help treat the illness.
Right now the drug is being licensed by Merck and could be another potential game changer if it’s approved by the FDA.
